'Access Pittsburgh' (06/14)

Seth Meyers bringing double the laughs

NBC's "Late Night" host Seth Meyers is not shy about his love for the Steel City, and Pittsburghers are in for a treat when he brings his standup show to Carnegie Hall of Music on Friday. The bigger treat is, after tickets sold out for his show in Munhall, he added a second show on the same night.

The first show starts at 7 p.m. and the second is at 9:30 p.m.

Clark "Bars" to Clark "Cups"

Calling all candy lovers, but more specifically lovers of Pittsburgh's iconic Clark bar!

The original local classics are set to be back this fall, but new owners and makers of Mallo Cups, Boyer have created a new version of the treat, Clark Cups.

Would you give them a try?

Sesame Street road trips to Pittsburgh

The wait is over!

Big Bird, Elmo and stars of "Sesame Street" have left their quiet neighborhood and are embarking on a road trip that is in Pittsburgh this weekend as a part of a national road trip for the show's 50th anniversary campaign.

Elmo kicked things off on Friday with county executive Rich Fitzgerald, Mayor Bill Peduto and a group of lucky kids at the Carnegie Science Center. They participated in hands-on activites to learn about insects, seasons, music and more to help them prepare for school.

The celebration continues on Saturday with a sold-out free family festival and stage show at Flagstaff Hill.

"AGT" exclusive

"America's Got Talent" has taken the nation by storm with an emotional season, and if you haven't witnessed the insane talent, you are going to want to check it out.

Nicole Jelinek of "See and Be Seen" sat down with veteran judge Howie Mandel who talked with Pittsburgh exclusively on the buzzer-worthy moments, most bizarre acts and surprises still to come.

Father's Day

Don't forget about dad this weekend, because Father's Day is Sunday.

"See and Be Seen" has created a dad-approved list for the Pittsburgh dads out there that has everything from iconic Pittsburgh freebies, like smiley cookies and Primantis sandwiches to events and deals for any type of dad.

