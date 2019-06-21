0 'Access Pittsburgh' (06/21)

Want the 411 on the 412? "Access Pittsburgh" has you covered with top stories!

Local contestant competes on "American Ninja Warrior"

NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" competition show is in full swing, and "See and Be Seen" got the inside scoop that a Pittsburgh woman is competing this season.

Alicia Tavani-Candela is the definition of ninja material. She is a sixth-degree black belt and Erie, Pennsylvania, native who now lives in the Steel City and owns a martial arts studio in Bethel Park.

Alicia is no stranger to the show, as she is a former contestant -- back to prove to the world she has what it takes to be a ninja warrior.

We talked with Alicia exclusively to get the details on her training and warrior journey.

Cheer Alicia on July 1 on a new episode of "America Ninja Warrior."

Happy Summer

June 21 marks the official start of summer and "See and Be Seen" wants everyone to have the best Pittsburgh summer yet, which is why we devised a few lists!

Our "11 things to do in Pittsburgh this summer" holds amazing ideas and activities for the whole family to enjoy. This has everything from Pittsburgh classics like the zoo, Pirates Games and Kennywood to hidden gems like Randyland.

Then, we have a unique list of the best rooftop bars across town for the outdoor eating and drinking enthusiasts out there, including a brand-new one that just opened in Lawrenceville's TRYP Hotel called Over Eden.

FREE ice cream all weekend

The only thing better than ice cream, is free ice cream and Pittsburgh is going to have plenty of chances to snag a free treat this weekend when the iconic Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams truck rolls into town!

The Ohio-based company will be at various Pittsburgh Whole Foods and Market district locations now through Sunday and feature some of its most unique flavors.

Follow the link for times, locations and a full list of free scoop flavors!

"SNL" star brings comedy to Pittsburgh

Comedian, actor and writer Colin Jost is bringing his comedy show to Pittsburgh this weekend.

The "Saturday Night Live" star, who is known for the "Weekend Update" segment on the show, will be at the Rivers Casino Event Center on Friday at 8 p.m.

Let's hope co-stars Mikey Day and Alex Moffat gave him the lowdown because their Pittsburgh knowledge is on point!

For more on our top stories, look out for “Access Pittsburgh” every Friday on the WPXI "See and Be Seen" Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.