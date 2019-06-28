0 'Access Pittsburgh' (06/28)

Want the 411 on the 412? “Access Pittsburgh” has you covered with top stories!

Pittsburgh Zoo shares double dose of cuteness

First spotted leopard cubs, now beaver kits AND lynx kittens!?

The Pittsburgh Zoo shared the news this week that its American beavers, Alice and Patch, are proud parents of seven beaver kits. While the kits are spending time with their family, keepers say they are growing quickly and will be outside exploring before we know it.

In addition to the baby beavers, Canadian lynx Chayne gave birth to four lynx kittens, and we were on-site for their very first wellness exam.

The zoo discovered Chayne has two boys and two girls (Bjorn, Ragnar, Helga and Lagertha), and says the youngsters are spunky and just learning to meow.

Head to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium to say hello!

Pittsburgh sports fans are known to stand by their teams, and as we get closer to the 2019 MLB All Star Game, they rallied together to show their support for one of their favorite players.

On Wednesday night, fans showed they BELLieve their first baseman, Josh Bell, has what it takes to start in the game with a "Ring the Vote" Josh Bell voting party.

Although Bell was not selected as the starting first baseman, it was a ton of fun to see the city support him, and fans can still cheer him on in the MBL All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 9.

NBC 'Bring The Funny' this July

NBC is about to take Tuesday night to another level of funny with a new comedy competition!

“Bring the Funny” premieres July 9, and while the judges are hilarious, the competition is no joke.

"See and Be Seen" sat down with judges Jeff Foxworthy and Kenan Thompson to talk about the competition.

Check back for the full interview, and be sure to watch the "Bring the Funny" premiere on July 9.

A local martial arts gym owner, Alicia Tavani-Candela, will be competing on "American Ninja Warrior" next week.

"See and Be Seen" spoke with her exclusively about her journey, and found this ninja to be a true inspiration both on and off the course.

Don’t miss cheering Tavani-Candela on in the newest episode of "American Ninja Warrior" Monday at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.

