0 'Access Pittsburgh' (07/03)

Want the 411 on the 412? “Access Pittsburgh” has you covered with top stories in a special Fourth of July addition of Access Pittsburgh:

How Pittsburgh is celebrating

Heinz Field is ready for its 18th annual Fourth of July celebration.

The free event will include food, games, activities on Art Rooney Avenue and live music headlined by country music star Brandon Lay.

The free event will start at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 4.

Fireworks will take place on the river outside Heinz Field starting around 9:35 p.m.

Where to watch fireworks

'Tis the season to celebrate America! The big question each year is, where are the best place to watch the fireworks?

Not only do we have a master list of all the places you can catch fireworks lighting up the sky this Fourth of July season, but we have a list of the best places to see downtown's iconic firework display!

Pittsburgh's Flashes of Freedom Fireworks will be set off at the confluence of the three rivers at 9:35 p.m. There is open seating at Point State Park and along the North Shore, and it is all first come, first serve.

While the majority of places hold fireworks displays on July 4, there are some areas that continue them over the weekend, like McDonald McSummerfest (July 5), Hopewell and New Kensington (July 6) and Ford City (July 7).

WPXI Fourth of July Show

Once again this year, Channel 11 will bring you the Flashes of Freedom Fireworks live during our WPXI Fourth of July Show sponsored by Neighborhood Ford Store.

The show starts Thursday at 9 p.m. and will feature patriotic events including a C-17 flyover and a performance by the U.S. Army drill team -- followed by the Flashes of Freedom Fireworks.

You can watch it all from the comfort of your couch on Channel 11, in our WPXI Now streaming apps and on wpxi.com.

Macy's Fourth of July Spectacular EXCLUSIVE LOOK

For fireworks lovers looking for another display to watch, hang on to your couch because the Macy's Fourth of July Spectacular is returning for a night of beautiful fireworks and music performances by some of the biggest names in music!

"See and Be Seen" has the hookup with an exclusive interview with one of the hosts, "Wolrd of Dance" judge Derek Hough, and Macy's Executive Producer and VP of Macy's Branded Entertainment Susan Tercero.

Hough along with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ciara, will co-host the evening, which will feature performances from Luke Bryan, Khalid, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley and more.

Watch this display with us starting at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.

