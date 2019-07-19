0 'Access Pittsburgh' (07/19)

Want the 411 on the 412? “Access Pittsburgh” has you covered with top stories:

Wahlburgers gets second Pittsburgh location

The second Wahlburgers restaurant opening date has been released, and it’s right around the corner.

The popular chain, founded by the brotherly trio of Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg, is set to open at its The Mall at Robinson location Monday, July 22.

The new location will have an outdoor patio and firepit, on top of the made-to-order burgers and sandwiches.

Pittsburgh’s first location opened last year at the Block Northway Mall in Ross.

New Lion cub at Grove Citys Keystone Safari Zoo

The Grove City Keystone Safari Zoo announced its adorable new lion cub this week.

Simba was born in May and was named after Disney's new "Lion King" movie that premiered this week.

He is a Barbary lion, which are extinct in the wild.

Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix Returns

The Pittsburgh Grand Prix hits the streets of Pittsburgh this weekend for its 37th annual race, and if you haven't experienced vintage street racing, this is the place to do it!

It's a one-of-a-kind event held at Schenly Park on Saturday and Sunday, but there are plenty of events to get you ready for the excitement.

Nearly 200,000 spectators fill the golf course and surrounding Schenley Park streets to experience car shows and vintage racing honoring that of the origins of sports car road racing in the '40s and '50s at Watkins Glen and Elkhart Lake.

For more on the grand prix and other exciting events happening around the city, be sure to take a look at our list of 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Exclusive look: "America's Got Talent"

Just when you think "America's Got Talent" can't get any more intense, the judges cuts begin and things are getting even more intense with guest judges.

Week one is a wrap, and "See and Be Seen" got the inside look at week two with guest judge and three time NBC champion Dwayne Wade.

The NBA Superstar joins the panel Tuesday night on Channel 11, and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer.

The other contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America's vote.

Watch this intense new episode with us Tuesday night at 8 p.m. following a brand new "Bring the Funny."

For more on our top stories, look out for “Access Pittsburgh” every Friday on the WPXI "See and Be Seen" Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. Have a happy and safe holiday weekend!

© 2019 Cox Media Group.