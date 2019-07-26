0 'Access Pittsburgh' (07/26)

Want the 411 on the 412? “Access Pittsburgh” has you covered with top stories:

Steelers training camp

Here we go! After months of waiting, the Steelers have made their way to St. Vincent Community College for training camp and See and Be Seen was there for the players' highly anticipated arrivals.

Some players arrive simply with a duffel bag and pillow in arm, but others like to set the tone and make an entrance.

James Connor and a few of his teammates busted out their scooters, while others represented other Steel City sports teams from head to toe.

Joe Haden showed up wearing his Sydney Crosby captain jersey with a pair of black and gold tennis shoes, while TJ Watt and Ryan Switzer wore Pirates gear.

Eli Rogers finished out the arrivals when he came in on a semitruck, in a neon construction outfit and lifting a barbell, showing he was ready to put in work this season.

Click here for the Steelers' full training camp schedule.

Click here for photos of the arrivals.

Picklesburgh 2019

The giant pickle is hanging off the Roberto Clemente Bridge, which means Picklesburgh 2019 is officially here! To ramp things up, we created a list of the 11 most shocking pickle combinations being featured at the iconic festival.

The event will take place from July 26 to 28 and will be twice as big -- extending beyond the Roberto Clemente Bridge to the riverside lanes of Ft. Duquesne Boulevard between Stanwix and 7th streets -- to accommodate the crowds.

To view a full list of the vendors, visit Picklesburgh's website.

Goat Fest

A whole festival centered around goats? If you are thinking, "You have goat to be kidding," think again!

South Side Park is hosting its third annual Goat Fest this Saturday.

Thousands are expected to enter the park for a day filled with not only goats, but food trucks, live music, craft vendors and more fun for the entire family.

Click here for more on Goat Fest 2019.

Back-to-back PPG Paints concerts

It is a big concert weekend for PPG Paints Arena as back-to-back headliners get ready to take the stage!

Singer-songwriter John Mayer kicks things off Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Then, breakout artist Khalid brings his Free Spirit Tour to the Steel City on Monday evening.

While Mayer is a veteran to the arena concert scene, this is Khalid's first big tour.

