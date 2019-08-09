0 'Access Pittsburgh' (08/09)

Local teen brings 'America Ninja Warrior' to hometown

A local teen is taking his passion to the next level and inspiring others in the community with his "American Ninja Warrior" event, the Ultimate Zelie Challenge.

Zachary Baker, 16, started the challenge five years ago to help raise money and give back to the Zelienople park.

This year is extra special because Baker started a weeklong camp to prepare the kids for the challenge -- with some help from real "Ninja Warrior," Jamie Rahn, otherwise known as "Captain NBC."

Follow the link for the Ultimate Zelie Challenge registration information.

Steel City Con

Check out one of the largest comic cons in the United States this weekend here in Allegheny County. Steel City Con starts Friday, and includes more than 750 vendor tables, an artists' alley and dozens of special guests. This year sci-fi and fantasy icons including George Takei, Lea Thompson and Ron Perlman will be among those in attendance. Don't forget to check out the cosplay and trivia contests while you're there.

Steelers pre-season kicks off at Heinz Field

Steelers nation, it's time to get your Terrible Towels out and wave them like you just don't care because preseason football is taking over the Steel City!

The Pittsburgh Steelers preseason schedule kicks off Friday night when the team hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Field.

In addition to pre-season kickoff, fans can get a taste of everything new at Heinz field, including Kennywood's iconic Potato Patch Fries!

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

PHOTOS: What's new at Heinz Field for 2019

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week 2019

The most delicious time of the year is taking over the Burgh with the 2019 Pittsburgh Restaurant Week.

Restaurants from all across the Pittsburgh area will be dishing out great deals and meals showcasing what Pittsburgh is all about, when it comes to food.

The weeklong event will run from Aug. 12 through Aug. 18, and select locations will have early access starting this weekend.

