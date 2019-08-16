0 'Access Pittsburgh' (08/16)

Want the 411 on the 412? "Access Pittsburgh" has you covered with top stories.

ScareHouse's pulse-pounding new attraction

Pittsburgh's ScareHouse wasted no time in getting people in the Halloween spirit when it announced its new attraction, The Scream District.

This scream-themed attraction is heading to the Strip District for the 2019 season while its main attraction undergoes renovations. The Scream District features two separate experiences:

an intense haunted house, "The Basement," and an escape room called "Stalked By a Killer," which gives guests 60 minutes to find a way out.

Get even more details on The Scream District here.

Pumpkin Spice's early takeover

Can't say "fall" without pumpkin spice, and this year the popular latte is returning earlier than ever.

SCOOP: Workers say Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to menus on August 27, it's earliest recorded official launch ever https://t.co/DXqUchDOP2 — Kate Taylor (@Kate_H_Taylor) August 12, 2019

Starbucks is bringing back its popular Pumpkin Spice Latte in the coming weeks. In a move to out-pumpkin their competition, Dunkin' announced it will start selling pumpkin spice products Aug. 21.

Dunkin' even gave Pittsburgh, an early taste of the fall treat on Wednesday at the Pleasant Hills location -- rebranding to "Pumpkin" for the season.

.@FallonTonight nice pumpkin joke last night... we made it happen pic.twitter.com/A3kL72brr6 — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) August 14, 2019

Little Italy Days

One of the largest Italian festivals on the East Coast is ready to take over the Steel City!

Little Italy Days kicks off in the "little Italy" neighborhood of Bloomfield on Thursday, Aug. 15, and runs through Aug. 18.

The four-day festival started in 2002 as a celebration of Italian heritage in Bloomfield and features scrumptious Italian-themed foods and entertainment throughout the weekend.

Check out more information here.

"AGT" goes LIVE

They're doing it live! "America's Got Talent" kicked off the first round of live quarterfinals; each contestant's fate is now in America's hands.

The night consisted of performances from this season's most talented acts specifically Kodi Lee and Luke Islams, who are two of seven contestants moving forward to the semifinals.

Don't miss all new "America's Got Talent" episodes every Tuesday and Wednesday night now through the finale on Sept. 18 on Channel 11.

Win tickets to see "The Lion King"

It's good to be king – but it's even better to win tickets to an upcoming performance of Disney's "The Lion King" in Pittsburgh.

The winner of our contest will win four tickets to the Wednesday, Sept. 4, performance at 7:30 p.m. at the Benedum Center.

CLICK HERE to enter and read the official contest rules.

11Cares Pack the Bus

The start of the school year is only a few weeks away, and 11 Cares and its partners are teaming up with the Education Partnership to once again collect school supplies for students in our area.

The 11 Cares Pack the Bus event will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at six Giant Eagle locations.

Here's what we're collecting:

Notebooks (1 subject)

Glue Sticks (standard size)

Glue Bottles (4 oz)

Washable Markers (8-10 pack)

Crayons (24 pack)

Folders (2-pocket 9x11.5")

Copy Paper (500 sheet, 8x11")

Filler Paper (150 sheet, 3-hole punched, lined)

Scissors (blunt tip)

Tape (clear, standard dispenser)

Jumbo Erasers (pink)

Pencil Sharpeners (manual)

CLICK HERE to see the list of needed school supplies

For more on our top stories, look out for "Access Pittsburgh" every Friday on the WPXI and "See and Be Seen" Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. Have a happy and safe weekend!

© 2019 Cox Media Group.