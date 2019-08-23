0 'Access Pittsburgh' (08/23)

Want the 411 on the 412? “Access Pittsburgh” has you covered with top stories:

Shazier giving spree

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier just made back-to-school shopping fun for a lucky group of young athletes.

He teamed up with Dick's Sporting Goods in Monroeville to give 15 youth athletes from BASE Pittsburgh backpacks filled with school supplies, and a back-to-school shopping spree for Dick's Sporting Goods' new athletic line.

In addition to surprising a group of young athletes, Shazier gave 29 teachers from a local elementary school a shopping spree for their classrooms.

Skylights

Back-to-school time is here, which means high school football is underway.

While Channel 11 Skylights doesn't officially kick off until Friday, there will be some high school football coverage this week, so make sure to follow along this season with Skylights.

Banana Split Celebration

To celebrate this iconic dessert, Latrobe is hosting the Great American Banana Split Celebration on Friday through Sunday, just in time for National Banana Split Day on Sunday.

The celebration will include games, crafts, food and more.

Make like a banana and split over to Latrobe this weekend to celebrate the delicious treat.

Ultimate Zelie Challenge

A local teen is taking his passion to the next level and inspiring others in the community with his "American Ninja Warrior" event, the Ultimate Zelie Challenge.

Zachary Baker, 16, started the challenge five years ago to help raise money and give back to Zelienople Community Park.

He also held an event at which an actual Ninja Warrior came into town to help train the kids.

The Ultimate Zelie Challenge will be held on Sunday at Zelienople Community Park.

Follow the link for the Ultimate Zelie Challenge registration information.

MLB umpires to Children's Hospital

A majorly cute event was held Wednesday at Children’s Hospital in Lawrenceville.

Major League Baseball umpires hosted a Build-A-Bear workshop for patients. Kids got to choose different stuffed animals and dress them up as superheroes or Pirates baseball players.

The event was sponsored by UMPS CARE, a nonprofit founded by MLB umpires.

National Dog Day

For all of our dog lovers out there, Monday is National Dog Day.

Make sure to enjoy the weekend and give extra love and treats to your four-legged friends.

