'Access Pittsburgh' (08/29)

Heinz Field Rib Fest and Kickoff

The iconic Heinz Field Rib Fest and Kickoff is returning to the North Shore for its 16th year.

Known as the "largest Rib Fest east of the Mississippi," the annual free festival is set to feature food from some of the best rib and brisket vendors in the world and feature musical performances from Pittsburgh legends The Clarks and country stars the Eli Young Band.

For more information on Heinz Field Rib Fest and Kickoff, head HERE.

'This Is Us' teases surprise

A surprise is coming ... better yet, a big "This Is Us" surprise is coming.

In honor of the Big Three's birthday Saturday, NBC's hit drama will be giving a special gift to fans.

We can't say what it is, but "This Is Us" never fails with surprises, so check in with See and Be Seen Saturday to see what the buzz is.

Jonas Brothers to Pittsburgh

We are “slipping into the lava and trying to keep from going under” because the Jonas Brothers have us “burning up” for Sept. 3.

Why?

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas are are bringing their “Happiness Begins Tour” to the Burgh.

The brotherly trio will take the stage at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night, with special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

Hoda Kobt announces her "Today" return

"Today" show co-host Hoda Kotb is heading back to work after adopting baby No. 2.

Kotb has been out the past few months on maternity leave to bond with her newest bundle of joy, Hope, and took to Instagram to announce she is returning to "Today" on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Tune in to Channel 11 Tuesday to give Kobt a warm welcome back to "Today."

Largest mummy exhibition comes to the Steel City

The largest exhibition of mummies ever put together is coming to Pittsburgh's Carnegie Science Center Oct. 5, but tickets go on sale this Tuesday, Sept. 3.

"Mummies of the World: The Exhibition" will be on display for a limited time at the Science Center's PPG Science Pavilion.

Click here for more information on the exhibition and to purchase tickets.

Special message from Shazier

Back-to-school is in session, and Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has an important message to kids kicking off the new school year:

