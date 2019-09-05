0 'Access Pittsburgh' (09/06)

Exclusive look at ScareHouse's 'The Scream District'

With Halloween just around the corner, the legendary ScareHouse has come up with a brand-new haunted attraction, The Scream District, and "See and Be Seen" got an exclusive first look because it's almost ready for visitors.

The pulse-pounding attraction opens Sept. 27 in the Strip District, and if you are a Halloween thrill seeker, you will want to snag your tickets soon because of its limited capacity.

For a full list of haunted houses in the area, check out our list of haunted houses to visit in Pittsburgh.

Celebration of Mac Miller

Between murals and vigils, Pittsburgh and Mac Miller fans everywhere have been paying tribute to the late Pittsburgh rapper following his death last September.

With Saturday marking the one-year anniversary of his death, fans are remembering him with a vigil scheduled for this Friday.

The "Celebration of Mac Miller" event will be held at Blue Slide Park from 4-9 p.m.

More than 800 people are planning to attend with over 2,000 interested in attending.

Lion King roars into the Steel City

The Benedum Center stage has been transformed into a wild experience because Disney's "The Lion King" is officially in the Burgh!

The iconic show roared into town Wednesday and will be here through Sept. 29.

Steelers regular season kicks off against Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin a new season on the road, and in prime time against the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots.

It's also a matchup between the NFL's only six-time Super Bowl champions.

Get your Terrible Towels ready and watch this matchup Sunday at 8:15 p.m. on Channel 11.

National Grandparents Day

Mom and dad are great, but Sunday is a day to celebrate the top of the family tree because it is National Grandparents' Day.

Make sure to wish your grandparents a happy Grandparents' Day, and if you feel like getting out, the Pittsburgh Zoo is hosting a Grandparents' Day Celebration.

Kelly Clarkson Show premiere

NBC is giving viewers another reason to get excited for Mondays with "The Kelly Clarkson Show!"

The pop star's new talk show premieres Monday, Sept. 9, at 3 a.m. on Channel 11 with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as her first guest.

