'Access Pittsburgh' (09/13)

"Bluff City" Law premiere

"See and Be Seen" was in Memphis, Tennessee, for the official red carpet premiere of NBC's newest show "Bluff City Law" to get exclusives with the cast and got a chance to see the first episode of the season.

Pittsburgh was one of 12 cities that got their own exclusive showing of the law drama at the Waterfront.

There, a luck group of Pittsburghers filled a theater to see the new show for themselves.

Mark your calendars because "Bluff City Law" will air at 10 p.m. Sept. 23.

Market Square transforms to World Square

On Friday, Market Square will welcome the sights, sounds and tastes of the international and immigrant communities in the Pittsburgh area.

This celebration is free and will have live entertainment, lots of food and more!

Another celebration will take place in Market Square on Sept. 27 as well.

Heinz Field 'NFL Fantennial' Fan Fest

The Steelers are hosting a fan festival outside of Heinz Field on Saturday to celebrate the 100th season of the NFL.

There will be food, giveaways and a watch party to watch the Penn State vs. Pitt football game on the big screen.

Backstreet Boys are back

Everybody, (Yeahhh) the boys are back again, and better than ever!

The Backstreet Boys haven't gone on tour since 2015 and are coming to PPG Paints Arena Saturday.

AJ, Howie, Nick, Brian and Kevin will take the stage for their DNA World Tour.

Friday the 13th

Just a heads-up, Friday is Friday the 13th, and for all the thrill-seekers out there looking for a way to celebrate, don't forget we have created a list of haunted houses in Pittsburgh and a lot are ready to open!

