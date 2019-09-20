0 'Access Pittsburgh' (09/20)

Want the 411 on the 412? "Access Pittsburgh" has you covered with top stories.

Juju surprises elementary school

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster visited Ross Elementary School Tuesday after he spied a special social media post.

A spokesperson for North Hills School District told Channel 11 a third and fourth-grade learning support teacher shared pictures of her class wearing Smith-Schuster's jersey on social media.

Two of her students told her to tag the football star, and instead of just a simple "like" on the photo, he coordinated a visit.

Black Tie and Tails

Animal Friends is transforming its campus into a one-of-a-kind experience for its Black Tie and Tails event.

The two-night event will be hosted by New York Times best-selling author, Jackson Galaxy from Animal Planet's "My Cat From Hell" and will include games, raffles and festivities -- and, of course, plenty of time to pets some dogs, cats and rabbits at Animal friends.

Tickets and more can be found here, as more information on how to get involved.

Delicious weekend ahead

There's always plenty to do, see and eat around Pittsburgh, but with this weekend is stocked with yummy festivals around the area to celebrate the official end of summer.

Kennywood kicks things off with two events to check out.

The first is the Brews in the Park event on Saturday followed by the​​​​ Pierogi Festival on Sunday!

Brews in the Park will feature dozens of craft beers from breweries, music and tasty treats.

​​​​​​The Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival will include more than 40 vendors offering different styles of the stuffed dumplings.

Things get even "feta" with a festival dedicated to mac and cheese.

Highmark Stadium is hosting a Pittsburgh Mac and Cheese Festival which will take place Sept. 21.

Venus Williams takes in sights around Pittsburgh

Tennis star Venus Williams was in Pittsburgh for a board meeting and shared the details of her visit on social media.

Sharing the pretty amazing Pittsburg skyline with you. In case you handing seen it. Pretty amazing city actually! pic.twitter.com/XVoYRHX6Y7 — Venus Williams (@Venuseswilliams) September 17, 2019

Williams also tweeted a video of her riding in a car, showcasing the Sisters Bridges. She added Pittsburgh is a 'pretty amazing city actually.'

Jimmy Smits talks exclusively with Pittsburgh

From the red carpet to a Monday night slot -- the series premiere of "Bluff City Law" is right around the corner!

"See and Be Seen" sat down with lead actor Jimmy Smits to get even more exciting details about the new law drama, and even talked a little Pittsburgh.

Watch "Bluff City Law" with us Monday nights at 10 p.m., following "The Voice."

NBC premiere week kicks off

NBC's fall premiere week begins Monday, and we have everything you need to know about the new and returning shows.

For more on our top stories, look out for "Access Pittsburgh" every Friday on the WPXI and "See and Be Seen" Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

