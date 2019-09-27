0 'Access Pittsburgh' (09/27)

Want the 411 on the 412? “Access Pittsburgh” has you covered with top stories.

Barktober Fest

It isn't October without Oktoberfest Fest, but what about a "Barktober Fest?"

Wiggle Whiskey Barrelhouse & Whiskey Garden for a special Barktoberfest Wags & Whiskey with Camp Bow Wow and Biggies Bullies from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Bring your furry friend and enjoy Oktoberfest-style costumes, Wigle cocktails and grub from the Pita My Shawarma food truck.

Even better, proceeds from the event help homeless animals find homes.

Learn more at wiglewhiskey.com.

Mario Kart Mushroom Rally

From video games to real life, Mario Kart racing is coming to Pittsburgh!

Mushroom Rally -- a life-size version of Mario Kart -- lets people dress up as their favorite characters and race to collect stars to win prizes.

The event will be on Sept. 28 and 29, and also on Oct. 5.

For more information about Mushroom Rally and to buy your tickets, CLICK HERE -- And watch out for our inside look at the Mushroom Rally next week.

Scarehouse opens Oct. 3

The pulse-pounding "Scream District" is ALMOST OPEN.

"See and Be Seen" was there a while back for a first look inside Scarehouse's newest attractions:

The Scream District will feature the notorious Basement and a new Stalked by a Killer escape room.

The Basement is a unique and intense horror experience that invites the bravest thrill-seekers to step into a realm that will haunt you and fuel your nightmares.

"Scream District tickets can be found here.

Toby Keith and Gabby Barrett

Toby Keith is bringing his “That’s Country, Bro!” tour to the 'Burgh on Friday, and bringing a familiar face:

Munhull native and former “American Idol” finalist Gabby Barrett!

She and country star Clay Walker will open for Keith Friday night at Highmark Stadium.

For more on our top stories, look out for "Access Pittsburgh" every Friday

