'Access Pittsburgh' (10/11)

Chbosky back where it all started for him

Stephen Chbosky returned this week to the city where it all began for him -- Pittsburgh!

The Pittsburgh author returned to the Steel City Monday night to debut his highly anticipated new book, "Imaginary Friend," and sat down with "See and Be Seen" to dish not only on the book, but his favorite parts about growing up here in the Steel City and coming home to share his new masterpiece.

HUGE concert weekend at PPG Paints Arena

Two big headliners are set to take the stage at PPG Paints arena this weekend.

Friday night, the Chainsmokers kick things off with their World War Joy tour with special guests 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella.

Then on Saturday, seven-time Grammy winning country singer Carrie Underwood will be popping into PPG Paints Arena on Saturday night, as well. She's touring on her newly released album, "Cry Pretty," the eponymous single from which recently hit No. 1 in the U.S. charts.

Fall festivals

Now that it is feeling like fall, it is the perfect time to head to fall festivals!

Soergel Orchards' Fall Festival runs Saturday and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout October. Attendees can enjoy pumpkin and apple picking, games, food and all kinds of other fall fun.

But, if you are looking for a new fall tradition to start, Saturday is the inaugural Oakmont Fall Festival. It's happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Allegheny River Boulevard between Pennsylvania and Washington avenues, and families can enjoy live music, as well as face and pumpkin painting, food and craft vendors, and even a scarecrow decorating contest.

3,2,1 RIDE!

The 7th annual 3-2-1 Ride to end melanoma and pancreatic cancer is set for Sunday on the North Shore. Participants can choose from 17-, 62- or 80-mile routes, all on the Great Allegheny Passage.

A post-ride party is set to take place at The Foundry Table & Tap. Proceeds will benefit melanoma and pancreatic cancer research and patient care. Hundreds of cyclists will gather for this event.

Registration ends Friday at midnight

Lemieux 6.6K Run and Family Walk

If biking isn't your thing, don't let that stop you from supporting good causes this weekend!

The Pittsburgh Penguins 6.6K Run and Family Walk is Sunday at PPG Paints Arena. The race distance honors Penguins' legend No. 66 Mario Lemieux and Lemieux himself stands at the finish line to high five runners as they cross.

Sign-up is available up through race day and proceeds will benefit the Mario Lemieux Foundation and Pittsburgh Penguins Foundations.

