'Access Pittsburgh' (10/18)

Haunted Museum After Dark

How about a night at the museum to get you in the Halloween spirit? The Carnegie Museum of History is set to host their spooky Haunted Museum After Dark on Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. Guests can enjoy a plethora of activities including creepy trivia, science experiments, a spooky scavenger hunt, and, of course, trick-or-treating and a costume contest!

All guests who dare to take on the museum after dark must be 21 or older.

Owl-O-Ween

Halloween is just over the horizon, but before that, it's time again for the Aviary's Owl-O-Ween! This Pittsburgh tradition invites you to meet owls, raptors, vultures, bats, and other creatures of the night at the Aviary's annual Harvest Festival. Come ready for costumes, candy, crafts and photo opportunities with some breathtaking winged animals. In the past the event has featured opportunities to learn about the owls up close and other unique avian activities. Owl-O-Ween is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and comes free with the price of a normal Aviary admission!

If you miss out this week, have no fear! The Aviary is hosting the event again on Oct. 26. Click here for more information.

ZooBoo

It's that time of year -- The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is ready to kick of their annual ZooBoo weekends! The Zoo is inviting families and friends to join them for weekends filled with fun that includes a trick-or-treat-trail, a Monster Mash dance party, magic shows and more! During trick-or-treating, guests will have the chance to meet their favorite WPXI personalities as they hand out candy at the fun Halloween event. Things kick off Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.

Millvale Music Harvest Festival

Music, pumpkins, beer and food -- Oh my! Saturday is the Millvale Music Festival at the Millvale Riverfront Park. The event will feature performances by Dan Bubien, the Delta Struts and many more. There will also be food trucks from places like Ash and Kris and Cool Beans along with beer from Iron City and other local places.

SET TIMES ANNOUNCED!!! Next Saturday! Don't miss some of Pittsburgh's best musicians at THE Fall Harvest festival!



5pm - Dan Bubien & The Delta Struts

6pm - Chet Vincent & Biirwatcher

7pm - Smokey Bellows

8pm - Keystone Vibe

Sneaker Debate

A new controversy is taking the nation by storm: What color are these shoes? Do you see pink and white, or blue and gray? The controversy took over the internet this past week, just two years after the infamous dress color debate: gold and white, or blue and black? The sneaker photo even snagged the attention of stars like Will Smith and Lizzo, who took to instagram to hear their fans thoughts on which color they saw. Click here to see more from the Today Show!

Pets For Vets

11 Cares and Giant Eagle are teaming up to help the Pets for Vets Program at Animal Friends, which includes both! We're collecting pet food, treats, supplies and monetary donations at the Giant Eagle Seven Fields location on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Pets for Vets Program at Animal Friends ​​​​provides our veterans with specially selected and trained companion dogs free of charge. Some medical care is also provided at no or low cost. Included in the adoption of a companion dog is a customized welcome package of supplies and a lifetime Allegheny County dog license.

To learn more about the program or to apply, CLICK HERE and look under the "Our Programs" tab for "Veterans Services." If you'd like to donate directly to Animal Friends, HERE's their donation wish list.

