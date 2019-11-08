0 'Access Pittsburgh' (11/08)

Want the 411 on the 412? "Access Pittsburgh" has you covered with top stories.

Darci Lynne heads to Pittsburgh

"America's Got Talent" season 12 winner, Darci Lynne, is bringing her "Fresh Out of the Box" Tour to Pittsburgh this weekend.

On Saturday, the 15-year-old singer/ventriloquist will take on Heinz Hall at 7 p.m. and "See and Be Seen" talked exclusively to her about her performance and what's next in her career.

Now, although she can't say what is happening next for act, she did say to stay tuned for exciting news!

To purchase tickets for the show, click here.

New trampoline park grand opening

Jump on over to North Fayette on Saturday for the grand opening of Urban Air Adventure Park.

The new indoor park has attractions for all ages, like a ninja warrior course, ropes course and a sky rider coaster.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and the first 200 customers will get access to the park for free for an entire year.

Polishfest

Want to learn more about Polish culture, music and food?

Head down to the Cathedral of Learning on Sunday to learn the polka, eat some pierogis, participate in Polish crafts and more.

Polishfest starts at 12 p.m. and is free.

Veterans Day celebrations

Monday is Veterans Day and Pittsburgh is giving back to those who served in a few special ways.

Thursday, Bowser Chevrolet in Monroeville teamed up with Progressive, Enterprise and more for a giveaway event, Keys to Progress.

The event gives nearly 100 vehicles a year to veterans and "See and Be Seen" was there to check it out.

To continue the celebration, Pittsburgh is hosting its 100th annual Veterans Day parade on Saturday in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The parade will be on Liberty and 10th Avenue and head towards Point State Park, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Charlie Batch foundation event

A great event for an even better cause! Former Steelers quarterback, Charlie Batch hosted the Best of the Batch Foundation's 13th annual In the Pocket event Thursday evening.

The event is the foundations main fundraising event and the money raised goes towards supporting the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) education program.

Those in attendance had the chance to join in fun competition, playing games like ping pong, Texas hold'em, pool and more with Batch and other celebrity guests.

The night was topped off with an auction. For more on the Best of the Batch Foundation and news, click here.

