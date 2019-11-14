0 'Access Pittsburgh' (11/15)

Want the 411 on the 412? “Access Pittsburgh” has you covered when it come to the top stories.

Ice begins to form at 'The Rink' at PPG Place

The holidays are right around the corner and "The Rink" at PPG Place is almost ready for skaters!

"See and Be Seen" went downtown to get a first look at the ice making process before the tree's installed and Light Up Night festivities commence.

"The Rink" is set to open for skaters Nov. 22 at Pittsburgh's Light Up Night, and will be open until March 1.

For times and tickets, visit ppgplace.com.

39th annual WPXI Holiday Parade

The 39th annual WPXI Holiday Parade is just around the corner, and we have exciting news for you!

Presented by "Neighborhood Ford Store," the parade will include some special guests, performances and more.

"This Is Us" star and Beaver County native Blake Stadnik, also known as Kate and Toby's son Jack as an adult, will make a special appearance at the parade.

The annual Holiday Parade will be held Nov. 30.

Newborns dressed for Cardigan Day

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood for a few new little neighbors.

Newborns at UPMC Magee Women's Hospital celebrated World Kindness Day Wednesday by wearing a red cardigan and sneakers, like Mister Rogers wore.

This comes just in time for the Mister Roger's movie, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," coming out Nov. 22.

Take a Hike Day

Sunday will be National Take a Hike Day, and we've created a list of hikes for you to explore near Pittsburgh.

From McConnels Mills to Ohio Pyle, there are plenty of places for you to celebrate the day, including a hike around the river trail downtown.

Pet Expo

Pets are welcome at the show!🐶 Bring your furry friend by following these rules; all pets in attendance must be:

1️⃣On a leash

2️⃣At least 6 months old

3️⃣Healthy, free from parasites & have all necessary shots

4️⃣Have updated tags

Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/Zq3gll2Aj7 pic.twitter.com/zbAn2cG5o3 — Pittsburgh Pet Expo (@PittPetExpo) November 5, 2019

The largest Pet Expo on the East Coast is coming to Pittsburgh Friday through Sunday.

The event will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and will include a pet costume contest, photo booths, giveaways and more.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

