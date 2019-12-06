0 'Access Pittsburgh' (12/06)

'SNL' all new the next three weeks

'Tis the season for laughs because "Saturday Night Live" is all new for the next three weeks, and the lineup is unreal!

Sometimes you just have to give it a Jennifer 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐜𝐤. @JLo hosts this Saturday with @DaBabyDaBaby! pic.twitter.com/R11lRHSIQB — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 4, 2019

On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez will be returning with DaBaby as musical guest, followed by Scarlett Johansson taking the stage with Niall Horan on Dec. 14.

Then, on Dec. 21, former cast member Eddie Murphy is coming back for the first time in 35 years with Lizzo as the musical guest.

"See and Be Seen" also had the chance to sit down with cast members Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim to talk about the upcoming episodes and more.

Catch an all-new episode of "SNL" Saturday at 11:30 p.m. on Channel 11.

'The Office' pop-up coming to the Burgh

On Friday and Saturday night, a pop-up dedicated to the NBC hit show "The Office" is heading to the Hard Rock Cafe in Station Square.

"Scrantonicity" will feature trivia about the show, a live DJ and more! Guests can also wear their best office attire for a chance to win a grand prize.

Unfortunately, the event is sold out, but "See and Be Seen" will be there to get a look at all the action.

'The Nutcracker' returns

Are you ready for the Sugar Plum Fairy and an enchanted holiday season?

The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre held its final dress rehearsal Thursday for "The Nutcracker," and we were there for a first look at the iconic show.

"The Nutcracker" will take over The Benedum's stage starting Dec. 6 through Dec. 29.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

"Project Runway" exclusive interview

"Project Runway" is back for season 18.

"See and Be Seen" sat down with host Karlie Kloss, mentor Christian Siriano and judge Elaine Welteroth to get the scoop on the biggest season yet.

Not only did Kloss, Siriano and Welteroth gush over the iconic list of guests, but they gave an inside look at upcoming trends, the new "Siriano Save" and their favorite looks.

