'Access Pittsburgh' (4-26)

Steelers first-round pick has style

Football season is still a bit away, but this week’s NFL draft was one of the exciting events that fill out the roster before training camp starts.

The Steelers started their picks Thursday night when they traded up in the NFL draft and took Michigan linebacker Devin Bush with the 10th overall pick.

Bush has a lot of talent, but also style.

The 20-year-old sported a black and white ensemble from his own brand.

Steelers Draft Party Saturday

Fans are in for a treat Saturday afternoon because they'll have a chance to meet this year’s draft picks, along with current and future players.

While you’re there, don’t forget to check out all six of the Steelers’ Super Bowl trophies and visit the locker room. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

2019 Billboard Music Awards

Mark the calendar for May 1 because we are inching closer to music’s No. 1 night, the Billboard Music Awards.

The three-hour telecast will feature performances from the year’s hottest acts, unexpected collaborations and buzzworthy moments that will have the world talking.

Early Friday morning Taylor Swift dropped her new single, “Me!” and it was announced she will open the show.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and will air live May 1 at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.

National Pretzel Day

Friday, April 26 is National Pretzel Day and, for the state of Pennsylvania, it is a big deal.

The Keystone State plays a big role in the American pretzel industry, as 80% of U.S. manufactures being based here.

Does National Pretzel Day have you in a twist?

Check out our list of five delicious deals and freebies to celebrate this iconic snack.

