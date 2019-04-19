0 'Access Pittsburgh' (4/19)

Want the 411 on the 412? "Access Pittsburgh" has you covered with top stories:

Celebrate Earth Day early in the Burgh!

Earth Day falls on Monday, but there are plenty of events happening this weekend to celebrate; including Paint the Square Green and Pittsburgh's Earth Day Food Truck Festival.

Come to Paint the Square Green Friday in Market Square and check out all kinds of vendors with Earth-friendly and organic products, along with live music.

Bring an appetite because Pittsburgh’s Earth Day Food Truck Festival kicks off Friday, too.

You will have lots of options, from barbecue from Evil Swine, hot dogs from Bull Dawgs and vegetarian and desert options.

Paint the Square Green runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Market Square, and Pittsburgh's Earth Day Food Truck Festival is on Smithfield Street Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out even more weekend happenings with WPXI’s “11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.”

Pittsburgh Zoo introduces adorable new addition

The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium delivered some exciting news going into the weekend.

It has a new addition!

Officials with the zoo officially announced an adorable 1-month-old clouded leopard cub Thursday afternoon.

Zoo officials say Saya, the mom, gave birth to two cubs, but one died shortly after birth.

Saya remained attentive for her remaining cub, but the staff noticed the cub couldn’t nurse on her own, so zookeepers and staff stepped in to help.

The clouded leopard cub is continuing care at the Animal Care Center for the time being.

According to a release, clouded leopards are listed as endangered, with fewer than 10,000 left in the wild.

See even more of the adorable cub on wpxi.com.

NBC hosts third annual “Beverly Hills Dog Show”

Get ready for a dog show done differently with NBC's “Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina.”

The show combines the star power of Hollywood and the canine world for a glamorous two-hour special.

Host John O’Hurley sat down with “See and Be Seen’s” Nicole Jelinek, where he dished on the exclusive celebrity guests, which groups surprise him the most and the best parts of hosting such an event.

Watch the dog show and all of its glory Easter Sunday at 1 p.m. on Channel 11.

For more on our top stories, look out for “Access Pittsburgh” every Friday on the WPXI "See and Be Seen" Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

