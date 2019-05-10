0 'Access Pittsburgh' (5-10)

Want the 411 on the 412? "Access Pittsburgh" has you covered with top stories:

Pittsburgh school teachers recognized by Kristen Bell

Teacher appreciation week hit home for Pittsburgh as actress Kristin Bell recognized two Pittsburgh Public Schools teachers in her “Featured Teacher” series on Instagram.

According to Bell, Jess and Holly are kindergarten teachers who struggle for resources.

The teachers received copies of Dr. Seuss' "Oh, The Places You'll Go."

Bell asked the teachers to have students write a note to their future selves in the books so the teachers can send them the books after they graduate high school.

Get rid of your junk the right way this weekend

Do you have have unwanted stuff cluttering your home?

WPXI's 11 Cares initiative is doing its part to help communities recycle more and make a positive impact on the environment with their Hard-to-Recycle event.

On Saturday, you can bring your hard-to-recycle items to the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills.

For a list of items and additional information, go to 11 Cares.

Pittsburgh's taste of 'America's Got Talent'

The premiere of summer's No. 1 show, "America's Got Talent," is right around the corner, and Pittsburgh is getting an early taste of it.

On Friday night, "AGT" golden buzzer recipient Kechi is performing at Impact Church in Mars, Pennsylvania.

Watch her live as she performs and shares her story of survival and recovery.

For additional information, visit impactchurchpittsburgh.com.

Steps Against Cancer Melanoma Walk

Looking for weekend plans? Lace up those shoes and get outside this weekend for a good cause!

The Steps Against Cancer Melanoma Walk is a pet-friendly 5K walk and fun run.

Registration is free, and so are skin screenings from Dr. Laura Ferris, of UPMC. One-hundred percent of net proceeds will support the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center’s melanoma program and melanoma tissue bank, benefiting those impacted by melanoma locally, regionally and nationally.

Steelers great and melanoma survivor Rocky Bleier is an honorary guest.

For more events happening in Pittsburgh this weekend, check out WPXI's 11 things to do this weekend.

Mother's Day

Don't forget to honor mom this weekend, because Mother's Day is Sunday.

Mother's Day is the most popular holiday for eating out, with an estimated 90 million planning to dine with mom.

For a list of brunch deals, freebies and more, check out our list for Mother's Day specials.

If you want to celebrate the Pittsburgh way, head over to Eat'n Park or Primanti Bros.

All moms will receive a free Smiley Cookie from Eat'n Park, and Primanti Bros. is offering up free sandwiches!

