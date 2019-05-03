0 'Access Pittsburgh' (5/3)

Want the 411 on the 412? "Access Pittsburgh" has you covered with top stories!

Jonas Brothers to Pittsburgh

It has been a huge week for the Jonas Brothers.

The trio announced their first tour in nearly a decade, put on an epic performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and Joe Jonas and long-time girlfriend Sophie Turner had a surprise Vegas wedding.

To top things off, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas are now being featured on Pittsburgh’s most iconic cookie: the Eat’n Park smiley cookie!

The design is not available for sale, but it was a sweet way to announce the Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins Tour.

Local Pizza Voted Best in Country

A local pizza was just named the best in the country by the country where pizza is from.

Calienta Pizza and Drafthouse recently participated in 2019 World Pizza Championships In Parma, Italy, according to a Facebook post.

The Mee-maw pizza has olive oil, 5-year aged Parmesan, market local rapini cooked with peppered bacon, shallots, garlic, onion, crushed plum tomato, porchetta, shaved black truffle, pecorino romano, salt, pepper and more aged Parmesan.

The pizza will be available at all locations May 1.

Marathon Weekend

Nice weather is coming and thousands of people are lacing up their running shoes for the 2019 Pittsburgh Marathon this weekend.

The main event is Sunday, but there are events going on all weekend long such as 5K’s, pet walk and the Pittsburgh Kids Marathon.

Marathons bring road closures, so make sure to check our list of everything you need to know before the race.

Hello Kitty Food Truck

The iconic Hello Kitty Café truck returns to Pittsburgh this weekend!

The all-pink café on wheels will be at the Ross Park Mall Saturday and features exclusive goodies, collectibles and sweet treats like giant chef cookies and mini cakes.

Hello Kitty fans can also snag other souvenirs like key chains, water bottles and lunchboxes.

The truck will be located outside the Cheesecake Factory at the mall from 10 – 8 p.m.

For more on this weekends event check out WPXI’s 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

"The Voice" Top 13

The competition is dwindling and the intensity of NBC’s “The Voice” is building, especially this last week as the competition was cut in half to the Top 13 artists.

See and Be Seen sat down with not one, but four of the Top 13:

Carter Lloyd Horne, Kim Cherry and Oliv Blu from Team Blake and Mari Jones from Team Adam.

The four talked about their experience on the show, their favorite moments and dished about the coaches!

Watch Carter, Kim, Oliv and Mari in the nail-biting Top 13 performances and live eliminations Monday and Tuesday on Channel 11.

