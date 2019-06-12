'AGT' audition that led to emotional golden buzzer

There was not a dry eye in the house after an 11-year-old cancer survivor's emotional audition on Tuesday night's "America's Got Talent."
Tyler Butler-Figueroa told the judges he started playing the violin after he was diagnosed with cancer and was being bullied in school.
Tyler blew the judges away, receiving Simone Cowell's Golden Buzzer.
See and Be Seen spoke with Howie Mandel, who touched on this emotional moment. https://on.wpxi.com/2XDWnCt
