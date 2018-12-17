'America's Got Talent' judges dish on who is worst gift-giver

All the "America's Got Talent" judges want for Christmas is some good gift giving-- and one of them has no talent in that department, if their compatriots are to be believed.
In this exclusive clip sent to us by NCB, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Mel B and Howie Mandel spill the tea on who the worst gift-giver in the group is to get us ready for Monday night's Christmas special.
See this and more as "America's Got Talent" continues to bring holiday cheer in “America’s Got Talent: A Holiday of Champions” special Monday at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
