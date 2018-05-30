0 'American Ninja Warrior:' Host Matt Iseman Reveals Big Changes This Season

Younger competitors, a megawall and, dinosaur obstacles...?

"American Ninja Warrior," host Matt Iseman and fan-favorite athlete Grant McCartney, aka "Island Ninja," were pumped to share what's new this season with "See & Be Seen." The show airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on WPXI.

Some background info: The show follows competitors as they tackle a series of challenging obstacle courses across the country. The final round is in Las Vegas and the winner takes home $1 million.

Now competitors as young as 19 years old can contend for the prize.

"All these kids who grew up worshiping 'Ninja Warrior,'" now they're getting their shot earlier," Iseman said.

But in the show's nine seasons so far, there has only been one winner. It's not called "the world's toughest and most inspiring athletic competition" for nothing. The course gets harder every year.

"Now we have an 18-feet megawall," McCartney said. "That thing is not only huge, but it's got a short run-up, and you have to do all the other obstacles before you get to it. Awesome challenge. You make it up to the top, $10,000. That's a challenge worth taking, if you ask me."

And just when you thought it couldn't get any more intense, McCartney, who is a two-time national finalist, will take on the course in the Jurassic World theme park in Los Angeles next week.

The megawall is one thing, but dinosaur obstacles? That's something else!

