'Bluff City Law' SNEAK PEAK: A case of life or death

NBC's "Bluff City Law" is all-new tonight as it takes on a life or death case.
In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, Emerson's mother, General Virginia Howe, comes to town with a case for the Straits to take on, one that involves a lot of hard work.
Sydney finally gets the chance to meet her brother's mom and isn't sure how to break the ice.
What will the case entail and how will the father/daughter duo deal with the pressure behind it?
Find out in an all-new episode of "Bluff City Law" at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
