'Bring The Funny' judges play fun game on set

Are you ready to "Bring The Funny" to your home?
Watch as judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen, Jeff Foxworthy and host Amanda Seales play "Who Dis" to see how well they know each other.
The series is an open mic comedy competition that embraces all types of comedy, featuring the best comedic acts in the world.
Watch "Bring The Funny" Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on channel 11.
