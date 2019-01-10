  • 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' got talent?

    According to Terry Crews, "They may not be perfect for 'America's Got Talent: The Champions,' but they are definitely perfect for the nine-nine!"

    In this hilarious clip, the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" squad gives it all they got in their "America's Got Talent" auditions, but there may not be a Golden Buzzer in their future - unless it's for their Season 6 premiere!

    Watch "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Thursdays at 9 p.m. and "America's Got Talent: The Champions" Mondays on Channel 11.

