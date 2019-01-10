According to Terry Crews, "They may not be perfect for 'America's Got Talent: The Champions,' but they are definitely perfect for the nine-nine!"
In this hilarious clip, the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" squad gives it all they got in their "America's Got Talent" auditions, but there may not be a Golden Buzzer in their future - unless it's for their Season 6 premiere!
Watch "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Thursdays at 9 p.m. and "America's Got Talent: The Champions" Mondays on Channel 11.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}