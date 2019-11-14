  • 'Law & Order: SVU' takes wild turn

    Grab the popcorn and get ready, because "Law & Order: SVU" is about to take viewers on a crazy ride.

    Thursday's episode, "We Dream of Machine Elves," has Rollins going undercover to find a suspect who is drugging and assaulting tourists, while Benson helps the victims sort out their memories from their hallucinations.

    In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, we see Detective Benson reveal some terrifying facts about the victims.

    Don't miss an all-new "Law & Order: SVU" tonight at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.

