'Law & Order: SVU' takes wild turn

Grab the popcorn and get ready, because "Law & Order: SVU" is about to take viewers on a crazy ride.
Thursday's episode, "We Dream of Machine Elves," has Rollins going undercover to find a suspect who is drugging and assaulting tourists, while Benson helps the victims sort out their memories from their hallucinations.
In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, we see Detective Benson reveal some terrifying facts about the victims.
This squad sees you and believes you. ♥ pic.twitter.com/rSQ4XVdPFG— 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑: 𝐒𝐕𝐔 (@nbcsvu) November 13, 2019
Don't miss an all-new "Law & Order: SVU" tonight at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
