'Mummies of the World' exhibit heads to Pittsburgh

The largest exhibition of mummies ever put together is coming to Pittsburgh's Carnegie Science Center Oct. 5.
"Mummies of the World: The Exhibition" will be on display for a limited time at the Science Center's PPG Science Pavilion.
You can explore the 125 real mummies and get a look into the lives and cultures of ancient people from all over the world.
Tickets for the exhibit go on sale Sept. 3.
Click here for more information on the exhibition and to purchase tickets.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}