  • 'New Amsterdam' sneak peek: Max is forced to relive the worst day of his life

    Grab the tissues -- this "New Amsterdam" sneak peek is ready to bring some tears!

    In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, we see Max thrown into a situation that is all too familiar when a pregnant patient arrives asking him to, "please save my baby."

    Will he be able to help save this woman and her baby, or will the grief be too much?

    Don't miss this can't-miss new episode of "New Amsterdam" Tuesday at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.

