'The Blacklist' first look: Red worried about old friend

"The Blacklist" is all-new, and we have a first look into the madness.
In the episode titled, "The Hawaladar" Red becomes desperate to find his longtime friend after he mysteriously disappears. He then directs the Task Force to find a blacklister who specializes in untraceable money transfers.
In the exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, we see that Red's friend is staying loyal to Red, but will he crack and give up the information his captors want?
Who will win? #TheBlacklist pic.twitter.com/m3RtTXSYMX— The Blacklist (@NBCBlacklist) November 20, 2019
Meanwhile, Liz receives some disturbing news from her daughter, Agnes. Laila Robins, Laura Sohn, Iqbal Theba and Brett Cullen guest star.
Don't miss a thrilling new "The Blacklist" at 8 p.m. followed by an all-new "Dateline" at 9 p.m. on Channel 11.
The envelope was torn, the writing was faded. But there it was… Tonight on an all-new 2-hour #Dateline at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/dpaFNHVO8e— Dateline NBC (@DatelineNBC) November 22, 2019
