'The Office' themed pop-up bar heading to Pittsburgh

A pop-up party dedicated to NBC's "The Office?" This is a party even Angela would be proud of!
"The Office" pop-up, "Scrantonicity" will take place in select cities Dec. 4 through Dec. 15, rolling into Pittsburgh on Dec. 6, at the Hard Rock Cafe.
"Scrantonicity" will feature "The Office" trivia, a live DJ, a comedian and a chance to try out feature specialty drinks such as “Mexican Lemoñade” and “Lord, Beer Me Strength," if you are 21 or older.
Guests are encouraged to come in their best Office attire for a costume contest, and will have a chance to enter a Grand Prize Sweepstakes to win a trip for two to Los Angeles -- maybe even win themselves a Dundie!
Tickets start at $15 for general admission.
More ticketing and event information can be found here.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}