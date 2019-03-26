'The Village' Lorraine Toussaint dishes on her character and what's to come

SAG Award and Critics Choice Award winner Lorraine Toussaint sat down with Pittsburgh's "See and Be Seen" to talk about her latest role in "The Village."
In the new NBC drama, Toussaint plays Patricia, who is the "heart" of her apartment building, and the actress tells "See and Be Seen" that Patricia allows her to simply be herself.
"I think of all of the roles that I've played, Patricia is right at the center of my wheelhouse. I don't have to fly through the air doing martial arts the way I did in "Into the Badlands.' Or, the other girl on 'Orange' ('Orange is the New Black'). She actually ate her children," Toussaint joked.
But beyond her character, the thing that stands out to her most in the new series is how the characters mesh together and how the show tackles diversity, strength and adversity.
Don't miss new episodes of "The Village" Tuesday nights on Channel 11.
