'The Village' stars talk Pittsburgh, series premiere

Keep those tissues handy because NBC's "The Village" makes its highly anticipated series premiere tonight on WPXI, and we have a sneak peek preview with two of the stars!
Warren Christie and Michaela McManus sat down with "See and Be Seen" to discuss the new family drama and what to expect in the first episode. Pittsburgh will be happy to hear that Christie is a big Pittsburgh Penguins fan, too.
"The Village" takes place in an apartment complex in Brooklyn, New York, that is more unique than it appears. Those who live there aren't just residents. They are a bonded family of friends and neighbors who each have their own hopeful, heart-warming and life-affirming stories that keep "The Village" family together.
Ready to meet the residents of "The Village?"
Catch the series premiere with us tonight at 10 p.m. on Channel 11 after an all-new "This Is Us."
