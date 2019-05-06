'The Voice' exclusive: Top 13 artists talk favorite moments

Get ready for another intense week of NBC's "The Voice" as the top 13 artists hit the stage for two hours of live performances.
This week is fan week, so artists will sing songs chosen for them by their fans.
"See and Be Seen" sat down with four of the Top 13 contestants to get the inside scoop on their "The Voice" experiences!
You can watch Carter Lloyd Horne, Mari Jones, Kim Cherry and Oliv Blu perform Monday on "The Voice" at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.
