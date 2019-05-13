'The Voice' Top 8 perform songs by the Beatles, 'The Enemy Within' reveals stunning truth

"The Voice" and "The Enemy Within" enter Monday night with double the performances and double the intensity.
"The Voice" is down to the Top 8 and they are shaking things up in their semifinal performances.
Not only will the remaining artists perform, but for the first time, they will team up for duets on songs from one of the world's most iconic bands, the Beatles.
Don't miss these performances and the chance to vote your favorites through to the finals
The Top 4 finalists will be announced Tuesday in live eliminations.
Then, it is the second to last episode of NBC's newest Monday night thriller, "The Enemy Within," and we know Shepherd wants to catch Tal at any cost, but does this still stand when it crosses protecting her daughter?
Acting on urgent intelligence from a captured Tal contact, Keaton and his team are able to intervene and stop the assassination of a high-profile congresswoman.
Keaton has Shepherd interrogate the congresswoman, who had previously used Shepherd's treason conviction as a launching pad for her political career, leading to a stunning truth about the origins of Tal.
The kicker to this?
Shepherd is in contact with Tal and may be offering information.
Watch the intensity play out in this all-new episode of "The Enemy Within" after the live Top 8 performances on "The Voice" tonight on Channel 11.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}