'This Is Us' sneak peek: Beth can't see a doorway out of her and Randall's dilemma

The "This Is Us" season finale is finally here and fans are going to want to buckle up for this epic hourlong episode.
First, "See and Be Seen" got an inside look at what is perhaps one of the biggest the cringe-worthy situations that broke out: Beth and Randall's relationship drama.
In this exclusive clip sent to us by NBC, a lot is happening.
Randall has not been sleeping at home.Tess and Deja notice and the next part is where you are going to want to have tissues handy because Beth can’t see the “door” that leads out of their dilemma.
