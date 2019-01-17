11 things to do in Pittsburgh Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend 2019

The third Monday of January marks Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which is a day to honor and remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.
See and Be Seen found 11 things happening in Pittsburgh this weekend to celebrate and remember the civil rights icon.
Poetry Unplugged: An MLK Celebration
Friday, 8 p.m. - August Wilson Center
Participate in a night of spoken word and music from artists around the country who have used the life of King as inspiration to their work.
Ride With the King: Black History Tour
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Various locations
"DOORS OPEN Pittsburgh" hosts a tour of city churches in honor of King.
The Young Dreamer’s Book Club presents: Meet-Up/ Read-Up
Saturday, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, East Liberty Children's Room
Families are invited to hear Dr. Griffin-El read King's "I Have a Dream" speech.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration
Monday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - The Mattress Factory
In the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Mattress Factory invites people to their exhibits with a special admission of "pay what you can."
Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Pittsburgh Glass Center
Free event invites public to learn about glass and enjoy various hands-on activities.
Monday, 7 p.m. - Byham Theatre
The Heritage Gospel Chorale presents the12th Annual Concert Celebration of the King's Holiday.
Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Children’s Museum Pittsburgh
Remember the contributions made by King and participate in various activities throughout the day to celebrate.
Art + Empathy: CMOA Celebrates MLK
Monday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Carnegie Museum of Art
Carnegie Museum of Art celebrates the King's legacy through artworks and activities.
The 20th Anniversary Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Writing Awards Celebration
Monday, 4:30 p.m. - Rangos Hall, Cohon University Center, Forbes Avenue - Carnegie Mellon University
Free event features readings by the prize winners, musical talent and a reception beforehand.
East Liberty Celebrates MLK Day
Monday, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Kelly-Strayhorn Theatre
Join the Kelly-Strayhorn Theatre and various community partners in a day filled with performances and family-friendly activities to honor MLK.
20th Annual Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast and Program
Monday, 7:30 a.m. - Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church
Join the Allegheny County Bar Association's Homer S. Brown Division for breakfast and a program commemorating the life and legacy of King.
