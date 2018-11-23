0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (11/22-25)

PITTSBURGH - There's a whole lot going on in and around Pittsburgh this weekend, including shopping specials downtown, a holiday parade not to be missed and several big-name concerts.

Saturday, 9 a.m.

Superstar celebrities, fabulous floats, marvelous marching bands, behemoth balloons, and much more will all be featured during the 38th edition of the WPXI Holiday Parade Presented by Neighborhood Ford Store on Saturday, Nov. 24.

🎅 Santa Claus wants all the good girls and boys to check out the #WPXI Holiday Parade this Saturday at 9 a.m. in downtown #Pittsburgh Details: https://t.co/uVL2wcj4kz #PittsburghParade @OurFordStore pic.twitter.com/vFuN7UtWyF — WPXI (@WPXI) November 21, 2018

Now through Dec. 23

The Peoples Gas Holiday Market is a European-inspired Christmas market that transforms Market Square into a holiday village featuring 30+ vendors of international and locally handcrafted gifts housed in Alpine-style chalets, an entertainment stage featuring local performing groups and bands, and a whimsical Santa’s House offering free photos with Santa when you make a donation to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Foodbank.

Best Black Friday plans ever?



Step 1) Spend the morning with the family at an extra special edition of Holiday KidsPlay

Step 2) Grab lunch at one of the excellent restaurants in Downtown

Step 3) Avoid the chaos of malls and visit local retailershttps://t.co/l30SWcEN2l pic.twitter.com/U6bulybYWK — Downtown Pittsburgh (@DowntownPitt) November 20, 2018

All weekend

Skip the lines at the shopping malls and hit the slopes from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday! The snowmaking team will have the mountain on blast with fantastic snowmaking conditions in the forecast. Natural snow is also in the forecast and we could see some great early-season conditions! The base is well on its way and you can watch the magic happen all week long on our Mountain Cams.

All Weekend

The best place to visit during the holidays in Pittsburgh is Kennywood, without a doubt! America’s Finest Traditional Amusement Park decks its halls (and rides) with nearly two million twinkling lights, highlighted by the tallest Christmas tree in the state of Pennsylvania. Enjoy holiday songs, see spectacular light shows, visit Santa, and more!

Making final preparations for Holiday Lights, including a certain Number One Blue Engine! pic.twitter.com/tCNAa64MXg — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) November 20, 2018

Saturday, 6 p.m. - Stage AE

Don’t miss out on this one-night-only revival of your favorite era performers while helping to feed our neighbors in need! Volunteers from the Food Bank will be on-hand to collect monetary and non-perishable food donations.

All weekend

The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium is offering free admission for another week. Visitors of all ages can visit the zoo now through November 30 for free. The free admission is a thank you for the support given to the zoo throughout the year.

Saturday, 8 p.m. - Heinz Hall

Jason Mraz has quietly amassed a diverse fan base throughout all parts of the globe. Since getting his start in coffeehouses in San Diego, Mraz has brought his positive message and soulful, folk-pop sound to rapt audiences around the world through his vibrant recordings, humorous live performances, and philanthropic efforts.

Bring your Avocado to the shows this month and I'll sign it. Just kidding. I'll eat it. Avocados and Concert Tickets - on sale now.@MrazFamilyFarms @MrazTeam



Tickets: https://t.co/cbDVmqV6FK

Avocados: https://t.co/lNzAzxOnM0 pic.twitter.com/brqgV4v0Np — Jason Mraz (@jason_mraz) November 18, 2018

Saturday 2 p.m and 8 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. - Benedum Center

Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as FIDDLER ON THE ROOF begins a North American tour direct from Broadway. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. To love! To life!

Friday, 7 p.m. -- PPG Paints Arena

Hart’s last multi-city domestic and international WHAT NOW comedy tour sold out large venues all over the world, including being the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium, selling over 50,000 tickets in one show at Lincoln Financial Field. Internationally, he sold out over a dozen arenas in the European market, selling over 150,000 tickets, and sold out arenas across Australia, selling 100,000 tickets. Hart’s hit comedy tour grossed over $100 million worldwide.

Various times - Byham Theater

Everyone’s favorite holiday classic comes to life in the all-new touring production A Charlie Brown Christmas - Live on Stage! Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they put on their own Christmas play and ultimately discover the true meaning of the season. A Charlie Brown Christmas - Live on Stage! is a present the whole family can enjoy!

Various times - The Palace Theatre, Greensburg

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show

Coming to a show now through December 15? Bring a new, unwrapped toy and drop it in one of our Toys for Tots collection bin to help make a child's Christmas a little brighter this year. https://t.co/JSfyJupTbT — Palace Theatre (@PalacePA) November 20, 2018

