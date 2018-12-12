0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (12/14-12/16)

PITTSBURGH - There's a whole lot going on in and around Pittsburgh this weekend, including a cookie walk, a yinzer twist on a "not a Christmas movie" classic, a funky concert and a lot more fun!

Various times - Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

It's the most wonderful time of the year, with favorite holiday music perfect for the whole family. Take a "Sleigh Ride" with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Broadway's Doug LaBrecque and Santa Claus, too!

Various times - Rangos Giant Cinema, Carnegie Science Center

We triple-dog-dare you to find a better theater to watch this quintessential holiday classic. "A Christmas Story" is a tribute to the original, traditional, 100 percent, red-blooded, two-fisted, all-American Christmas. See the gold-trophy-esque glow of the famous leg lamp, the Pepto Bismol-pink of little Ralphie’s bunny suit, and one family’s holiday setbacks and celebrations on Pittsburgh’s largest screen.

Through Dec. 23 - Market Square

The Peoples Gas Holiday Market is a European-inspired Christmas market that transforms Market Square into a holiday village featuring more than 30 vendors of international and locally handcrafted gifts housed in Alpine-style chalets, an entertainment stage featuring local performing groups and bands, and a whimsical Santa’s House offering free photos with Santa when you make a donation to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Foodbank.

11 a.m. Friday - Smithfield United Church of Christ, 620 Smithfield St.

The Smithfield United Church of Christ is hosting an event much bigger than a bake sale - a parade of all that is delicious and delectable. Tables full of Christmas favorites including iced sugar cookies, thumbprints, gingerbreads, shortbreads, chocolate chip, peanut butter and much more. The holiday festivities will also include a homemade lunch.

8 p.m. Saturday - Allegheny Elks Lodge, 400 Cedar Ave., Pittsburgh

The Red Beans & Rice Combo returns to the Allegheny Elks Lodge for a 2018 Holiday Spectacular. They’ll be joined by Rick Sebak, who will perform a dramatic recitation of “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” and throw in some other seasonal surprises. Hear some favorite holiday numbers, along with the group’s usual selection of rockin' rhythm and jazz. You're encouraged to bring along a plate or two of cookies for a traditional Pittsburgh cookie table.

7 p.m. Friday - PPG Paints Arena

7 p.m. Saturday - PPG Paints Arena

Root for the Pens as they hit the ice for back-to-back games this weekend!

7:30 p.m. Saturday - August Wilson Center

Gotta have that funk. Get your jam on Downtown at a concert by legendary funk bands Con Funk Shun and Brick.

8 p.m. Friday - Bricolage Theater

Watch the cast put a hilarious Pittsburgh spin on what Bruce Willis calls “not a Christmas movie.” Holiday hijinks ensue as police cars are blown up, skyscraper windows are blown out and John McClane somehow loses his shoes. Welcome to the party, yinz! In this show, you are cast as the live studio audience, so play your part and don’t miss your cue when the applause sign flashes.

10 p.m. Friday - Cabaret at Theater Square

What better way to stay warm in a chilly Pittsburgh winter than with a little salsa? Salsa Fridays is a social dancing event that welcomes beginners and advanced practitioners.

2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday - South Side

The Pittsburgh Santa Crawl is a winter/holiday season themed bar crawl based in the South Side. Thousands of participants will quench their thirst on exclusive drink deals as they explore the city and celebrate the holiday season one bar at a time. What you get: A refillable signature Santa mug, access to some of South Side's best bars, exclusive drink and food specials and a raffle entry to win great prizes.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday - Hotel Monaco

Journey to the ninth-floor Rialto Suite at The Hotel Monaco for a visit with Santa and Mrs Claus and see the Reindeer on the Roof! (Yes, real live reindeer.) There will be fun activities for kids including ornament-making and cookie-decorating along with a hot cocoa bar and hot cider. And since we know the holidays are sometimes stressful for the grownups, there will be a full holiday cocktail selection as well.

