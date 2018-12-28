0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (12/28-12/30)

PITTSBURGH - It's the final weekend of 2018 and there's a whole lot going on in and around Pittsburgh to help you end the year on a high note, including free admission at the Pittsburgh Zoo, Elf the Musical and an important Steelers game!

Friday, 3 p.m. & 8 p.m. - PPG Paints Arena

TSO is excited to celebrate 20 years on the road this winter with an all-new production of ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ featuring the Best of TSO and more!!

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. - Carnegie Library Downtown

Millennium Falcon pilot and scoundrel Han Solo befriends his future copilot Chewbacca, forging a bond that will alter the fate of a galaxy, and matches wits with the infamous gambler Lando Calrissian. Starring Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover. (2018)

Daily, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Phipps Conservatory

The holiday season isn't complete without a visit to Phipps, and Holiday Magic: Let It Glow! is our biggest and brightest show yet! Phipps has pulled out all the stops for this year's Winter Flower Show with dazzling new displays of holiday trees, topiaries, exquisitely detailed props, and our signature floral delights, including amaryllis, orchids and more than 2,000 poinsettias.

The most magical time of the year is here with Phipps' Holiday Magic: Let It Glow! Book your visit to Pittsburgh's must-see holiday spectacular: https://t.co/OS0wq4Pc6M pic.twitter.com/9Zu4A8arAL — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (@PhippsNews) December 17, 2018

Various Times - Heinz Hall

ELF The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. - Heinz Field

The final game of the season is a must-win for the Steelers, and even then they'll need a little help getting into the playoffs. The Steelers beat the Bengals when the divisional rivals played in Cincinnati earlier this season.

Everything you need to know for Sunday. #GamePreview pic.twitter.com/QwynezgX1J — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 28, 2018

Saturday, 2 p.m. - Duquesne University

This cross-city matchup between two highly followed local teams is sure to be competitive.

Friday, 10:30 a.m., - Heinz History Center

Children ages 8 through 12 are invited to a fun exploration of the Destination Moon exhibition and become space explorers through hands-on design activities. Create Moon-inspired art, test & modify a lunar lander, and train to be an astronaut!

Dec. 22-30 - Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is offering free admission from Dec. 22-30. The Zoo will be closed on Christmas.

#FreeForAll is back, and this time for the winter holiday! https://t.co/pL7zao0zPr pic.twitter.com/yQXrtxhg2X — Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) December 18, 2018

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. - PPG Paints Arena

Wrestling from John Cena, Samoa Joe, The Miz and Charlotte Flair will have you ready to cheer and enjoy the best in live entertainment.

Saturday and Sunday, 2-9 p.m. - Nemacolin Castle, Brownsville

Nemacolin Castle in Brownsville is decorated for a Victorian Christmas! Visit the castle for some holiday spirit, enjoy the decorations, cookies, wassail and a history tour.

All weekend - Kennywood

America’s Finest Traditional Amusement Park decks its halls (and rides) with nearly 2 million twinkling lights, highlighted by the tallest Christmas tree in the state of Pennsylvania. Enjoy holiday songs, see spectacular light shows, visit Santa and more.

Holiday Lights is a can't-miss event, even after Christmas has passed! Plan your visit today to find out why @USATODAY @10Best says we're LIT: https://t.co/o2Ie8WKcTj pic.twitter.com/6fj2KPnCDN — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) December 27, 2018

