0 5 must-try items from Picklesburgh 2019

Picklesburgh is back and bigger than ever!

Since it was voted the No. 1 specialty festival in America, "See and Be Seen" had to head on down to the Roberto Clemente bridge to try all the dill-ightful pickle combinations.

Here's a list of five creations you need to try!

"The Meat Monster"

I’Dill Pickle has pickle creations that range from bacon-wrapped fried pickles to yummy brie cheese-stuffed pickles! This "Meat Monster" is a mouthwatering treat.

Picture this: a hot dog in a dill pickle, wrapped in bacon! How delicious does that sound?

You can also add a frozen limeade with a pickle twist, all from the team at the Pittsburgh Irish Festival.

Pickle-stuffed pierogis

Would it even be a Pittsburgh festival if there weren't pierogis involved?

Gosia’s Pierogis had a wide variety of dumplings with buttery mashed potatos and dill-icous swirls of dill pickles and sauerkraut.

They even had a new creation, a pickle cheeseburger pierogi that we strongly recommend!

Pickle-flavored ice cream

Pickles and ice cream? Sounds a little strange, but we loved it! Millie's Handmade Ice Cream is known for its mouthwatering flavors and is now offering a few special Picklesburgh flavors that include everything from dill pickle to pickled peach pie. Would you give them a try?

Pickle fudge

Chocolate Moonshine Co. is hitting that sweet tooth right with its chocolate and pickle combinations. It's featuring its gourmet fudge in pickle-related flavors, including dill pickle, peanut butter pickle swirl, pickle-back whiskey and spicy pickle flavor-- All of them are surprisingly tastey!

If fudge isn't your thing, it also offers Belgian chocolate-covered pickles on a stick, candied pickles-on-a-stick and candied pickled lollipops.

Pickle Beer

That's right! On top of pickled treats and cocktails, Picklesburgh is offering two pickled beers from Southern Tier Brewing Company and Great Lakes Brewing. Both are perfect to enjoy on a hot day with the refeshing hints of pickle.

