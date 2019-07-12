0 Access Pittsburgh (07/12)

Want the 411 on the 412? “Access Pittsburgh” has you covered with top stories:

Steel Curtain takes first official trip with riders

Kennywood's most anticipated coaster of the season is ready for riders!

The Steel Curtain opens to general public Saturday, but before the attraction officially opens, Kennywood is welcoming a select group of riders up its 220-foot lift hill and through the North American record nine inversions.

In addition to the first VIP riders, the park is welcoming members of the Pittsburgh Steelers to twirl their Terrible Towels and get a ride themselves.

Check out even more on the Steel Curtain's debut here.

"Jeopardy!" goes Pittsburgh

"Jeopardy!" fans who also love the Steel City are in for a treat because Friday has a whole category dedicated to Pittsburgh.

Watch "Jeopardy!" with us at 7 p.m. on Channel 11.

New chick in town

It may not be Penguins season yet, but it is at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium with the announcement of its new gentoo penguin chick.

The chick is 1 month old and has been named Iggy.

According to the zoo, penguin parents Prince and Mambo share the chick-rearing responsibilities, which include feeding, snuggling and keeping the chick safe and warm.

Check out even more in the above.

YELP! Ice Cream Festival

I scream! You scream! We all scream for ice cream!

The second annual Yelp Ice Cream Festival is returning to Pittsburgh on Saturday at the Children's Museum.

Guests can try some complimentary ice cream and frozen pops from local vendors and vote on their favorites.

There will also be lawn games, balloon art, face paint, a DJ and more.

To attend, you must RSVP before 5 p.m. Friday, and provide a $10 donation at the door.

11 Cares Save a Life Blood Drive

Get ready to save some lives! Vitalant and WPXI are teaming up for the 11 Cares Save a Life Blood Drive.

The community blood drive will take place at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

One donor can save three lives, so bring your family and tell your friends!

Check out WPXI.com for more information on how to sign up.

For more on our top stories, look out for “Access Pittsburgh” every Friday on the WPXI "See and Be Seen" Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.