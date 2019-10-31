0 Access Pittsburgh (11/01)

Want the 411 on the 412? “Access Pittsburgh” has you covered with top stories.

Trick-Or-Treat

Some communities are changing trick-or-treat times because of rain and storms in the forecast.

WPXI doesn't want you to miss out on big changes, so a list of 2019 Trick-or-Treat times in communities all across western Pennsylvania can be found here.

Inside look: Hundred Acres Manor

Spooky season isn't done yet! A bunch of haunted houses will be open through November 3, and we got an exclusive look into a South Hills favorite!

[A list of haunted houses can be found here]

Hundred Acres Manor was ranked one of America's Top Haunted Houses from places like HauntWorld Magazine, Forbes and USA Today, and they just revamped every single attraction in addition to some new ones.

Hundred Acres Manor is open every night through Nov. 3 and tickets can be purchased online.

Wizardfest pop-up

The Hard Rock Cafe is transforming into Hogwarts as a "Harry Potter" themed pop-up party makes its way to Pittsburgh on Saturday!

"Wizardfest" kicks off at 7 p.m. and will feature a live DJ and "Harry Potter"- themed trivia and drinks, like the infamous "Butterbeer."

Come dressed in your favorite "Harry Potter" attire for a chance to win a trip for two to London.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

US Women's Camp hosts Canada for training camp

Get ready for a hockey week at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex because the US Women's National Team and Canada are teaming up for a week-long training camp!

Camp kicks off in Cranberry Township on Monday Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 9 with two exhibition games on Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Tickets are first-come-first-serve, so if you are planning to attend, make sure to get yours in advance.

.@MyHockeyTV to stream exhibition games between the #USWNT and Canada during the joint training camp in Pittsburgh. 🇺🇸



More info ➡️ https://t.co/DRFlWzgDOO pic.twitter.com/d67CYFw7UH — USA Hockey (@usahockey) October 31, 2019

"Mean Girls" takes the stage

Like, oh my gosh, this is totally a musical that you're not going to want to miss. Based on Tina Fey's screenplay and produced by Lorne Michaels, it's "Mean Girls" and I’ll let you in on a little secret, since we're such good friends: tickets are still available! But they're selling, like, really fast. So get them while you can!

Mean Girls from The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust on Vimeo.

