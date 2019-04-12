0 Access Pittsburgh (4/12)

Want the 411 on the 412? "Access Pittsburgh" has you covered with top stories:

Pens Big Screen Returns for Home Playoff Games

The Penguins and Islanders are bringing their first-round battle back to the Burgh Sunday afternoon for Game 3!

Whether you are going into the game or not, the Penguins are giving fans the chance to be around the playoff atmosphere with the return of the big screen outside PPG Paints Arena.

The big screen will be up for all the Penguins' home playoff games.

If you can’t make it to the game, be sure to watch on WPXI with our pregame show starting at 11:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh Panthers Football touchdown visit at Children’s Hospital

There is still time before football season officially begins, but the Pittsburgh Panthers football team took time out of their offseason and scored big at the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Members of the 2019 team, including head coach Pat Narduzzi, visited with patients and families Friday where they posed for pictures and signed autographs for patients.

The touchdown of a visit to Children’s Hospital was part of a day of service, where players and coaches visited with organizations throughout the cities to participate in community service activities.

30 years of NBC’s “The More You Know”

Al Roker sat down with "See and Be Seen's" Nicole Jelinek to talk about three decades of the network's widely recognized feature “The More You Know.”

Roker discussed what makes "The More You know" so iconic, his personal favorites and why he continues to stay actively involved in being one of the many "The More You Know" faces.

For more on our top stories

