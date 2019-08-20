All Elite Wrestling brings live show to Pittsburgh

A new professional wrestling promotion show is not only starting this fall, but is bringing its action-packed matches to the Burgh!
All Elite Wrestling will be in Pittsburgh on Oct. 23 at the Petersen Events Center for matches. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 23.
AEW will start airing its two-hour weekly live shows Wednesday, Oct. 2.
To learn more about AEW and ticket information, click here.
