0 Allegheny County Announces 2018 Marbles Tournament Champions

Allegheny County’s marbles tournament produced two champions and two runners-up who will compete at nationals in Wildwood, New Jersey, later this month.

Winners in the boys and girls divisions will each win a $2,000 scholarship.

In the girls division, Lauren Shuty, 14, of South Side Flats, was crowned champion, and Madison Johnson, 14, of Lawrenceville, was the runner-up. In the boys division, Gavin Held, 10, of Coraopolis took the championship, and Brian Lemon, 10, of Edgewood, was the runner-up.

Shuty, Johnson and Held are all making a repeat trip to nationals happening June 18-21.

Allegheny County has been consistently producing national marbles champions, or “mibsters,” as marble shooters are known.

Last year, the boys and girls national champions hailed from Allegheny County. That’s 32 county winners since 1922 and 14 since 2004.

“It’s an outlet for the kids--other than video games and TV,” said county’s marble program organizer Maureen Ricci.

It’s a sport that takes a lot of practice and is “a lot like shooting pool,” she said.

The program’s success is thanks in part to sponsorship from Allegheny County Park’s Department.

Maureen Ricci and her husband, Ed, hold workshops at boys and girls clubs and parks around the county for three months every year. Both their daughters, Sierra and Amber, have won national championships.

Although mibsters can’t compete once they turn 15, they find other ways to continue the unique sport.

“Most kids want to play or pay it forward so they become instructors,” Ricci said. “They pass their talents down.”

