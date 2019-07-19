If you didn't think Pittsburgh could get anymore "dillicious," you were wrong!
Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar and East End Brewing have collaborated to create the city's first pickle-flavored craft beer.
The Almost Famous Pickle Beer rolls out Thursday, July 25, just in time for Picklesburgh, but no big "dill."
The beer is available at selected Primanti Bros. locations in the Pittsburgh area and at East End Brewing in Larimer, while supplies last.
To find out which locations are serving the Almost Famous Pickle Beer, click here.
